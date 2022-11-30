Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 23,041 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

IPG stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

