Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,725,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,330,040 shares of company stock valued at $108,195,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.80. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

