15,397 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 953,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.