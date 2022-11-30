2,922 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 66.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

