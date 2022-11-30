Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

