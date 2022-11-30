Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNMR. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNMR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 4.2 %

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

DNMR stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 295.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

