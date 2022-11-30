Natixis Investment Managers International Invests $234,000 in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 257.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 7.82.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 1.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 1.55 and a 12 month high of 9.80.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

