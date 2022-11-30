Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 175 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $237.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.66. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $326.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.