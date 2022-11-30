Natixis Investment Managers International Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Equifax were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Equifax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax Price Performance

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $188.92 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

