Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global Payments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

