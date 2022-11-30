Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declines By 90.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the October 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGLXY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

