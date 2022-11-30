Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declines By 90.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the October 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AGL Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
AGLXY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.
About AGL Energy
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGL Energy (AGLXY)
