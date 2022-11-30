Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declines By 90.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the October 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGL Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

AGLXY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.