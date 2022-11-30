Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTD) Short Interest Up 644.4% in November

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 644.4% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altitude International Price Performance
Shares of ALTD stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Altitude International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Altitude International
