Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTD) Short Interest Up 644.4% in November

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 644.4% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altitude International Price Performance

Shares of ALTD stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Altitude International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About Altitude International

(Get Rating)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and installs simulated altitude athletic equipment in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of training and education of tennis, golf, soccer, beach volleyball, and indoor volleyball programs for student-athletes.

