ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $10.93

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $10.51. ProPetro shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,995 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 69.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after buying an additional 1,718,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,585,000. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Recommended Stories

