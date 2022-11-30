Jack A. Khattar Sells 2,259 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,436,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

