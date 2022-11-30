Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 512,796 shares.The stock last traded at $140.50 and had previously closed at $141.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOE. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

