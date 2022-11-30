Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 619,868 shares.The stock last traded at $32.24 and had previously closed at $32.57.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

