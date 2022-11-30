Merrill A. Mcpeak Acquires 10,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,951.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance
IOVA stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Stories
