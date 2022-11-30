Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 286,009 shares.The stock last traded at $35.65 and had previously closed at $35.66.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
