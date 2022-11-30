Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 8,804 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,586,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,119,602.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $537,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $356,500.00.

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $426.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 119,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

