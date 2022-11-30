Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 4,210 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PFGC stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $243,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
