Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance

ALBY stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Community Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

