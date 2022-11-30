V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 440,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,129,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 31.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

