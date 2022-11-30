V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 440,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,129,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $155.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $78,215.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.
NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
