Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in November

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $20.66.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

