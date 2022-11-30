Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in November

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asahi Kasei Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $20.66.
About Asahi Kasei
