Todd A. Becker Sells 9,015 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $110,704.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $536,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $282.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 105.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.