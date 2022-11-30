CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,465 shares.The stock last traded at $125.00 and had previously closed at $123.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRAI. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $863.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRA International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in CRA International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

