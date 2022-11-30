AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in November

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

AKITA Drilling stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

