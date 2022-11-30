Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

AGNPF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.