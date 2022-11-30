Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %
AGNPF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
