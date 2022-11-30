Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Increases By 1,779.8%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a growth of 1,779.8% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

Shares of ALEAF stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

