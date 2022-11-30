Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Gap Down to $66.38

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $64.01. Triton International shares last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 653 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $424.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. Analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Triton International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 119.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Triton International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

