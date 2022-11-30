Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

