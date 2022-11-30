Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:NVST opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Envista by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,983,000 after buying an additional 651,953 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Envista by 45.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,262,000 after buying an additional 1,969,963 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Envista by 11.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after buying an additional 623,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envista by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,997,000 after buying an additional 611,169 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

