Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 7,583 Shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $10,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,511,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 264,270 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $391,119.60.
- On Friday, November 25th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,413 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $4,232.12.
- On Monday, November 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,473 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total transaction of $1,392.57.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 162,464 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $17,871.04.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 680,451 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $81,654.12.
ASAP Trading Down 12.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. ASAP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.57.
ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.
