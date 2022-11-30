Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 7,583 Shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $10,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,511,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 264,270 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $391,119.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,413 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $4,232.12.

On Monday, November 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,473 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total transaction of $1,392.57.

On Thursday, November 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 162,464 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $17,871.04.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 680,451 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $81,654.12.

ASAP Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. ASAP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASAP

ASAP Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in ASAP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ASAP by 1,639.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ASAP by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 434,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

