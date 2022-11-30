Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($27.96).

CCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.10) to GBX 2,500 ($29.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($32.90) to GBX 2,950 ($35.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.6 %

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,005 ($23.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,949.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,906.45. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,706 ($32.37). The stock has a market cap of £7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($23.96), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($712,491.95). Insiders bought 630 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,780 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.