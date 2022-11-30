Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. TheStreet cut Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alector by 376.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 123,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alector by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alector by 29.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 184.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

