Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,509,767 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

