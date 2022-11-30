UpHealth (UPH) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UpHealth to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.15 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.98

Volatility & Risk

UpHealth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

UpHealth has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UpHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

UpHealth currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 904.59%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 96.72%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UpHealth rivals beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

