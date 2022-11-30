Spyros Papapetropoulos Acquires 21,739 Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) Director Spyros Papapetropoulos bought 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $10,217.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lipocine Price Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Lipocine Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

