Financial Comparison: Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) vs. ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProFrac and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $27.42, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and Aris Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 4.26 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.97 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,587.00

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats ProFrac on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

