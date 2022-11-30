ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 232.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 55.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

