Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGAOY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.33) to €13.30 ($13.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Proximus from €14.50 ($14.95) to €13.70 ($14.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale lowered Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Proximus Stock Performance

BGAOY stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

