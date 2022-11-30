Head-To-Head Analysis: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -26.74% -17.74% -14.44% Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Polar Power has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Polar Power and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.90 million 1.65 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Dragonfly Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Polar Power and Dragonfly Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.26%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Polar Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Rating)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.