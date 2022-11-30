Reviewing Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $61.88 million 6.79 -$105.54 million ($2.59) -2.82 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 164.79 -$186.48 million ($1.44) -6.15

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

88.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -175.85% -53.85% -34.30% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -860.34% -53.04% -37.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 155.36%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

