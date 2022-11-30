Contrasting Hyperfine (HYPR) & Its Competitors

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hyperfine to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.21 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million -0.07

Hyperfine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s rivals have a beta of 13.35, indicating that their average share price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 90 602 1660 78 2.71

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 458.37%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 86.51%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Hyperfine rivals beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

