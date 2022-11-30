Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,500 shares of company stock worth $16,509,767. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
