SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

NYSE S opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 202,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

