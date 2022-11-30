Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 544.83 ($6.52).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 490 ($5.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 462 ($5.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.49) to GBX 440 ($5.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.11) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity at Barratt Developments

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($5,957.65). In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 1,200 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($5,957.65). Also, insider Mike Scott acquired 992 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($4,889.39). Insiders acquired a total of 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,476 in the last three months.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 1.0 %

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 402.13 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 803.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.38. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.20%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

