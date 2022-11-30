Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 199,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

