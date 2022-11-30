Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Baidu Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

