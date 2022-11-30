Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,357 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 176,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

