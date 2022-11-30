MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.0 %

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

